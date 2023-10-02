Previous
Flying Swings by joansmor
Photo 3599

Flying Swings

This was one of my favorite rides in my youth. Oh to fly above it all.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Memories !
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful ride!
October 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh it's that time of year again, great shot!
October 2nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Great action shot
October 2nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice shot.
October 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool action shot
October 3rd, 2023  
