Photo 3607
Lunch view
We sat in the car eating some lunch and looking out at Long Lake as we were parked at the Naples Causeway.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4086
photos
195
followers
112
following
988% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2023 1:54pm
Tags
lake
,
long
Corinne C
ace
A great view!
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Love that sky!
October 10th, 2023
