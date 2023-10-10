Previous
Lunch view by joansmor
Photo 3607

Lunch view

We sat in the car eating some lunch and looking out at Long Lake as we were parked at the Naples Causeway.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great view!
October 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love that sky!
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise