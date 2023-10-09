Sign up
Photo 3606
The open road
It's been a while since I stopped and took a picture of this barn. The clouds are so beautiful I just had to capture it once again.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
5
0
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
clouds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and bright shot
October 9th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a beauty- next visit- barns (and more lighthouses of course!)
October 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great leading line to the farm
October 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2023
