Thanksgiving at the coast by joansmor
Photo 3654

Thanksgiving at the coast

It was a lovely morning and I imagined this couple remembering the hectic Thanksgivings of the past and enjoying this peaceful moment.
As an accountant, I am so embarrassed that I made some simple math errors when I posted yesterday. Like I said 11 years later about Two's picture - hello if I am starting my 11th year it was 10 years later. I fixed my errors. Then I noticed it said picture 2 on my first photo and I found a picture I had posted on the wrong date so I fixed that. Now I am ready to continue with year 11.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely composition - well done for catching and fixing stuff. I dare not look back at anything as I know I’ve made a ton of errors, especially when posting late at night
November 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely street capture.
I also make this type of errors but usually I count less years ;-)
November 27th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great silhouettes and image!
November 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a cozy little scene!
November 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Great shot!
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
