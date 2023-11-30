Previous
Golden log by joansmor
Photo 3657

Golden log

Took this during the golden hour on my way to get my toenails clipped. I put off going to a foot doctor for this for years struggling to cut them myself and doing a lousy job. Know I love it.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Two good things for you today, a beautiful photo and your nails clipped. I bet your shoes fit better.
November 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Looks like it got the Midas touch.
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 30th, 2023  
KV ace
Love the warm golden light.
November 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely golden glow!
November 30th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise