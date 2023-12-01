Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
Hooded Merganser
The hooded mergansers pass through our area in their migration twice a year. But I think this is a little late. If I had known they were here I would have taken my camera. Maybe they will be there tomorrow. But I like this picture just the same.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4139
photos
197
followers
114
following
1002% complete
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st December 2023 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hooded
,
mergansers
Corinne C
ace
It's a good capture. I wonder if they pass through Vermont too?
December 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@corinnec
Probably they do. Keep an eye on your lakes a rivers.
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@joansmor
I just google it and apparently we can see some on Lake Bomoseen which is few minutes from our house.
December 2nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Would love to come across them - what neat markings they have.
December 2nd, 2023
