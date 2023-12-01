Previous
Hooded Merganser by joansmor
Photo 3658

Hooded Merganser

The hooded mergansers pass through our area in their migration twice a year. But I think this is a little late. If I had known they were here I would have taken my camera. Maybe they will be there tomorrow. But I like this picture just the same.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Corinne C ace
It's a good capture. I wonder if they pass through Vermont too?
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
@corinnec Probably they do. Keep an eye on your lakes a rivers.
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@joansmor I just google it and apparently we can see some on Lake Bomoseen which is few minutes from our house.
December 2nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Would love to come across them - what neat markings they have.
December 2nd, 2023  
