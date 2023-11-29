Previous
Goat by joansmor
Goat

Took some farm animal photos on my way home. Love these goats. I think it is a goat.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Larry Steager ace
Well spotted, great how it looked straight into the camera. According to my computer it is an Anglo-Nubian goat
November 30th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Cute!
November 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! A friendly looking goat!
November 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely capture
November 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I thought it was a tall dog 😉
November 30th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Cute shot!
November 30th, 2023  
