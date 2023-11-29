Sign up
Previous
Photo 3656
Goat
Took some farm animal photos on my way home. Love these goats. I think it is a goat.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
6
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4137
photos
197
followers
114
following
1001% complete
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th November 2023 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
goat
Larry Steager
ace
Well spotted, great how it looked straight into the camera. According to my computer it is an Anglo-Nubian goat
November 30th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Cute!
November 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! A friendly looking goat!
November 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely capture
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I thought it was a tall dog 😉
November 30th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Cute shot!
November 30th, 2023
