Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3679
Winter solstice sunset at the coast
I am late in two ways - I took this on the winter solstice but forgot it was that day. Meant to post last night but I was sleepy and never posted. But finally here.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4161
photos
198
followers
116
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st December 2023 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , quiet and still ! fav
December 23rd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture. How lovely it is to sit down on that bench and watch the sun gradually going down till it disappears behind the horizon.
December 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@sangwann
I have done that in warmer weather.
December 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture
December 23rd, 2023
winghong_ho
Winter solstice is an important festival for family gathering. It is so nice to spend the sunset time sitting on the bench.
December 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
I'm imagining couples on this seat gazing over the water. lovely shot
December 23rd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely, peaceful scene.
December 23rd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
So lovely.
December 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close