Winter solstice sunset at the coast by joansmor
Photo 3679

Winter solstice sunset at the coast

I am late in two ways - I took this on the winter solstice but forgot it was that day. Meant to post last night but I was sleepy and never posted. But finally here.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , quiet and still ! fav
December 23rd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture. How lovely it is to sit down on that bench and watch the sun gradually going down till it disappears behind the horizon.
December 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
@sangwann I have done that in warmer weather.
December 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture
December 23rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Winter solstice is an important festival for family gathering. It is so nice to spend the sunset time sitting on the bench.
December 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
I'm imagining couples on this seat gazing over the water. lovely shot
December 23rd, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, peaceful scene.
December 23rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
So lovely.
December 23rd, 2023  
