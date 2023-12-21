Sign up
Photo 3678
Wassailers in the storefront window.
We drove over to capture some Christmas lights at Kennebunkport tonight. Happy with our pictures.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4160
photos
198
followers
116
following
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st December 2023 4:58pm
Tags
wassailers
Mags
ace
Ver nice capture! Singing little people. =)
December 22nd, 2023
