Previous
Photo 3686
The goat stare
I love that animals can be just as curious as us. these goats certainly wondered what this strange thing was beside the road. I pulled to the side and tried to get a picture.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
7
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4168
photos
196
followers
116
following
1009% complete
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th December 2023 10:06am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
goats
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot , all eyes on the camera !!! Fav
December 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice shot.
December 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They are so cute!
December 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
They do seem curious. Nice capture of them watching you. We love our community goats. They help protect us against fire.
December 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
So cute, nice shot!
December 30th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 30th, 2023
