The goat stare by joansmor
Photo 3686

The goat stare

I love that animals can be just as curious as us. these goats certainly wondered what this strange thing was beside the road. I pulled to the side and tried to get a picture.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1009% complete

gloria jones ace
Great capture
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot , all eyes on the camera !!! Fav
December 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice shot.
December 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They are so cute!
December 29th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
They do seem curious. Nice capture of them watching you. We love our community goats. They help protect us against fire.
December 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
So cute, nice shot!
December 30th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 30th, 2023  
