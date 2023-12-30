Previous
Fishing boat by joansmor
Photo 3687

Fishing boat

Took this at Pine Point.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1010% complete

Corinne C
A nice capture with the bench in the foreground
December 31st, 2023  
Shutterbug
Nice capture of the boat in the mist.
December 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags
Lovely shot! I hope they get a good catch for the day.
December 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Looks kinda chilly out there.
December 31st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very nice capture.
December 31st, 2023  
Babs
Lovely shot.
December 31st, 2023  

