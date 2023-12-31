Previous
Santa's Maine Vacation by joansmor
Santa's Maine Vacation

Found out where Santa is hiding out after the Christmas holiday.

I have never seen such a big display on a non-commercial property. The reindeer are almost life-size.

HAPP NEW YEAR
31st December 2023

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Shutterbug
Wow, nice find.
December 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Happy New Year to you!
December 31st, 2023  
Danette Thompson
Wow! Great find! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023  
Suzanne
LOL! Happy New Year and thanks for all the visits and kind comments.
December 31st, 2023  
