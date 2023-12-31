Sign up
Previous
Photo 3688
Santa's Maine Vacation
Found out where Santa is hiding out after the Christmas holiday.
I have never seen such a big display on a non-commercial property. The reindeer are almost life-size.
HAPP NEW YEAR
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st December 2023 3:12pm
Tags
santa
,
reindeer
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, nice find.
December 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Happy New Year to you!
December 31st, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow! Great find! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Happy New Year and thanks for all the visits and kind comments.
December 31st, 2023
