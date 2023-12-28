Previous
Uicm by joansmor
Uicm

Un-Intentional Camera Movement. Tried to take this picture from a moving car. Didn't work but I like the sort of spooky look.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice and spooky😊👍
December 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ooo! I do like it and it is rather creepy.
December 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is wonderful and yes a little spooky!
December 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very spooky, from a horror movie ! - well done !
December 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It does have that spooky look.
December 29th, 2023  
John ace
That is an interesting special effect!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
