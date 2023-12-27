Previous
Town Christmas Tree by joansmor
Town Christmas Tree

I went to pick up my great grand niece from work last night and was able to capture a picture of the town tree.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tree 🌲🌲😊
December 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful lights and capture.
December 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
December 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely sight
December 27th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice
December 27th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful tree!
December 27th, 2023  
KV ace
Lovely lights and colors… festive!
December 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
December 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
December 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely tree
December 28th, 2023  
