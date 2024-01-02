Previous
High tide in the parking lot by joansmor
Photo 3690

High tide in the parking lot

Took this picture when I went to Scarborough Marsh last Thursday.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Mags ace
My goodness! The water does look high.
January 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture.
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
I guess the kayakers aren't going anywhere soon.
January 3rd, 2024  
