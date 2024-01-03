Previous
Changes in the making by joansmor
Changes in the making

I have photographed this building several times. But then it had a mural on it. Wondering if it will get a new mural see here
Here is a hot before https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2021-04-01
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Joan Robillard

bkb in the city
I hope so too as murals add so much to a building
January 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fresh start for this building too
January 4th, 2024  
