Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3691
Changes in the making
I have photographed this building several times. But then it had a mural on it. Wondering if it will get a new mural see here
Here is a hot before
https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2021-04-01
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4173
photos
197
followers
117
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st December 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camp
,
ellis
bkb in the city
I hope so too as murals add so much to a building
January 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fresh start for this building too
January 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close