Previous
Photo 3692
Kids Playhouse?
Or an adult getaway. Since I have never seen anyone around I am not sure. But made a good picture in the fog.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th December 2023 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
shack
Shutterbug
ace
How interesting that it seems to be just sitting there in the middle of nowhere. It does make a nice photo in the fog.
January 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Would make a great she-shed! =) Lovely capture.
January 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Whatever it is, it is very cool looking. Great find and capture.
January 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture in the fog.
January 5th, 2024
