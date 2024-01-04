Previous
Kids Playhouse? by joansmor
Kids Playhouse?

Or an adult getaway. Since I have never seen anyone around I am not sure. But made a good picture in the fog.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Shutterbug ace
How interesting that it seems to be just sitting there in the middle of nowhere. It does make a nice photo in the fog.
January 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Would make a great she-shed! =) Lovely capture.
January 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Whatever it is, it is very cool looking. Great find and capture.
January 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture in the fog.
January 5th, 2024  
