Morning after by joansmor
Morning after

This is my backyard the morning after the big storm. I liked the sunlight that streamed through the house and the old garage.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Corinne C ace
A lovely scene with the blue sky.
Do you have another storm tonight? We have high wind and heavy snow falls right now.
January 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty snowy shot.
January 10th, 2024  
