The other day I got a package that contained this wonderful photo book and a calendar. Both are filled with photos the @Olivetreeann took when she was here last fall. As much as I love taking photos I love sharing the places I go to take photos with other [photographers. We crammed a week into 4 days. I was wiped out when she left. But in a good way. To have this book to remind me of that fun time is just so special.