Photo 3706
Photo 3706
Winter boats
When I posted the picture taken at the mouth of the York river, several remarked how few boats were there compared to the number of docks. So thought I'd show you where some of the boats are.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4188
photos
199
followers
117
following
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2024 11:56am
Tags
boats
Dorothy
ace
Keeping warm. 😊
When I first looked before reading I thought it was a building with an odd roof line.
January 18th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture.
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! wrapped up , warm and cosy from the elements !!
January 18th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wrapped up for the winter!
January 19th, 2024
