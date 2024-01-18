Previous
Winter boats by joansmor
Winter boats

When I posted the picture taken at the mouth of the York river, several remarked how few boats were there compared to the number of docks. So thought I'd show you where some of the boats are.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11!
Dorothy ace
Keeping warm. 😊
When I first looked before reading I thought it was a building with an odd roof line.
January 18th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
January 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! wrapped up , warm and cosy from the elements !!
January 18th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wrapped up for the winter!
January 19th, 2024  
