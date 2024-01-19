Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3707
The dam at Limerick
You can see the water is flowing quite fast. I can't believe there is this much water this time of the year.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4189
photos
199
followers
117
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th January 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dam
Islandgirl
ace
Wow beautiful love the water and ice!
January 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is impressive looking. Great capture.
January 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning with the ice/snow and fast flowing water !
January 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, that's a lot of fast-flowing water. Nice shot.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Flowing fast and furious!
January 19th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Powerful image...at first I thought it was iced over!
January 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Oh yes, looks more like spring run off. Nice capture of the power in that flow.
January 20th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is going full force!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close