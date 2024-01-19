Previous
The dam at Limerick by joansmor
Photo 3707

The dam at Limerick

You can see the water is flowing quite fast. I can't believe there is this much water this time of the year.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11!
Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful love the water and ice!
January 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is impressive looking. Great capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning with the ice/snow and fast flowing water !
January 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, that's a lot of fast-flowing water. Nice shot.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Flowing fast and furious!
January 19th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Powerful image...at first I thought it was iced over!
January 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Oh yes, looks more like spring run off. Nice capture of the power in that flow.
January 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is going full force!
January 20th, 2024  
