Purely Fantasy by joansmor
Photo 3708

Purely Fantasy

I combined two photos to make this composition. It is only fantasy now but with some of the storms we have had this could happen sometime in the future.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

Walks @ 7 ace
What a most cool edit. I sincerely hope that you don't get waves like that.
January 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Ooo, wonderful edit! I bet you do get waves like that during a storm!
January 21st, 2024  
Bill
Very nice job with the edit and the honesty to tell us about it.
January 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great edit love it fav
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great edit!
January 21st, 2024  
