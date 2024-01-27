Previous
Birthday Meal by joansmor
Birthday Meal

Jane and Rachel came out with me to celebrate my 76 birthday. It is tomorrow but a snowstorm is expected too. So we thought it best to go today. We went to Bayhaven Lobster Pound where they have great seafood.
Joan Robillard

Danette Thompson ace
Happy 76!
January 27th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Happy Birthday! I hope that it was just fabulous. Nice groups of smiles.
January 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday Joan. Good idea to celebrate a day early, you don't want to get caught in a snowstorm.
January 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very Happy Birthday Joan, I hope you had a wonderful pre birthday lunch with your friends - better to beat the weather !! A lovely shot of the three !
January 27th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Happy Birthday !
January 27th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Happy Birthday! Hope you enjoyed your meal with friends!
January 27th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Happy birthday, enjoy your day.
January 27th, 2024  
