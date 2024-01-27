Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3715
Birthday Meal
Jane and Rachel came out with me to celebrate my 76 birthday. It is tomorrow but a snowstorm is expected too. So we thought it best to go today. We went to Bayhaven Lobster Pound where they have great seafood.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4197
photos
201
followers
118
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th January 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
Danette Thompson
ace
Happy 76!
January 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Happy Birthday! I hope that it was just fabulous. Nice groups of smiles.
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday Joan. Good idea to celebrate a day early, you don't want to get caught in a snowstorm.
January 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very Happy Birthday Joan, I hope you had a wonderful pre birthday lunch with your friends - better to beat the weather !! A lovely shot of the three !
January 27th, 2024
winghong_ho
Happy Birthday !
January 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Happy Birthday! Hope you enjoyed your meal with friends!
January 27th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Happy birthday, enjoy your day.
January 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close