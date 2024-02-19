Previous
Lone tree by joansmor
Lone tree

I am glad to be done with split toning it was fun for a bit but got old quickly.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beautiful negative space capture!
February 20th, 2024  
Nice capture!
February 20th, 2024  
Interesting tree shape.
February 20th, 2024  
Good shot of an interesting lone tree.
February 20th, 2024  
