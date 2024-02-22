Previous
Flying by by joansmor
Photo 3741

Flying by

These noisy birds are so graceful when they fly.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
February 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
February 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot !
February 22nd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice light… lovely BIF.
February 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great BIF image.
February 23rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great timing!
February 23rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Like the simplicity
February 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I think your image captures the grace as well. Beautiful.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise