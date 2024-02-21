Previous
Chippie on a log by joansmor
Photo 3740

Chippie on a log

I felt lucky to have spotted this little guy. Negative space isn't always blank.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
Such a cute capture!
February 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awwww ❤️
February 21st, 2024  
