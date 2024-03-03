Sign up
Previous
Photo 3751
Sheldon and me
This is my girlfriend's dog, Sheldon
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Joan Robillard
dog
Mags
ace
Sweet image! Sheldon looks like a good boy.
March 4th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very sweet shot!
March 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What a love!
March 4th, 2024
