Cape Neddick river at low tide with weirs. by joansmor
Photo 3752

Cape Neddick river at low tide with weirs.

Every time I post pictures of weirs many people don't know what to look for. Well, even my friends don't know. I know because I am a curious photographer. In this picture, they are the poles in the bed of the river. https://brickstoremuseum.org/education/archaeology/smar/weirs-in-southern-maine/ I post this link ofr curious photographers.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and composition. Today I am the first to know from you what a weir is. Thanks.
March 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Interesting info about weirs!
March 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, thanks for the interesting link.
March 5th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
My word, this is so interesting. Your image is wonderful! That’s the thing about 365, I learn something new every day!
March 5th, 2024  
