Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3752
Cape Neddick river at low tide with weirs.
Every time I post pictures of weirs many people don't know what to look for. Well, even my friends don't know. I know because I am a curious photographer. In this picture, they are the poles in the bed of the river.
https://brickstoremuseum.org/education/archaeology/smar/weirs-in-southern-maine/
I post this link ofr curious photographers.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4235
photos
201
followers
120
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
Latest from all albums
253
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st March 2024 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weirs
,
capeneddick
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and composition. Today I am the first to know from you what a weir is. Thanks.
March 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Interesting info about weirs!
March 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, thanks for the interesting link.
March 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
My word, this is so interesting. Your image is wonderful! That’s the thing about 365, I learn something new every day!
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close