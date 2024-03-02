Previous
Sun sparkles on the ocean by joansmor
Photo 3750

Sun sparkles on the ocean

Another shot from York Veach Beach
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Linda Godwin
Glistening natures sparkles
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful! Love the light on the water.
March 3rd, 2024  
Babs
Beautiful sparkles on the water
March 3rd, 2024  
Bill
Love those sparkles.
March 3rd, 2024  
