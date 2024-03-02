Sign up
Previous
Photo 3750
Sun sparkles on the ocean
Another shot from York Veach Beach
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4233
photos
201
followers
120
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3744
3745
253
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st March 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkles
,
ocean
Linda Godwin
Glistening natures sparkles
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Love the light on the water.
March 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful sparkles on the water
March 3rd, 2024
Bill
Love those sparkles.
March 3rd, 2024
