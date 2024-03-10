Previous
The Woodbury Building by joansmor
The Woodbury Building

This was the nurses' dormitory back in the day. It is down the street from me. A familiar sight and now they are tearing it down. For the curious, this link describes the building and the work being done. https://www.mainehealth.org/news/2024/02/woodbury-building-southern-maine-health-care-campus-planned-demolition
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd ace
An end of an era ! - great shot !
March 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
I always find it sad that these old buildings can't be renovated and saved. Neat shot though.
March 10th, 2024  
Bill
I am also dismayed at the destruction of these old buildings. Somehow much of Europe has found a way to continue using old buildings. Thanks for sharing this. Nice documentary shot.
March 10th, 2024  
