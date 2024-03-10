Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3758
The Woodbury Building
This was the nurses' dormitory back in the day. It is down the street from me. A familiar sight and now they are tearing it down. For the curious, this link describes the building and the work being done.
https://www.mainehealth.org/news/2024/02/woodbury-building-southern-maine-health-care-campus-planned-demolition
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4241
photos
201
followers
121
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th March 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
woodbury
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An end of an era ! - great shot !
March 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
I always find it sad that these old buildings can't be renovated and saved. Neat shot though.
March 10th, 2024
Bill
I am also dismayed at the destruction of these old buildings. Somehow much of Europe has found a way to continue using old buildings. Thanks for sharing this. Nice documentary shot.
March 10th, 2024
