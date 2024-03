Part of my tax refund spent

I had a wonderful Lazyboy recliner that I bought only a few years ago. I struggled with it when I had my leg operated on because it is a rocking recliner and goes low when you try to get out of it. I was getting back to normal when the tendonitis hit. I used my arms to push me up and that was very hard. So I wanted a chair that did not rock so this chair with the hassock fit the bill and I have been waiting a month for it to come and quite delighted today to have it finally.