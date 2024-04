Taken looking out my kitchen window

It has snowed for 24 hours and is mixing some with sleet. As you can see we have a ton of snow. We lost power at about 10 a.m. and got it back at about 3:30 P.M. Very seldom do we lose power like that. My GF who is staying with me lost power even earlier and still doesn't have it back. So she is glad to be here even if we lost power for 5 hours.