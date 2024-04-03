Sign up
Previous
Photo 3782
What I am expecting to see soon.
It has started snowing and we may get between 12-18 inches. The good news is it will be in the 50s next week and should melt quickly. This photo was taken back in 2005. I will try to get a similar in this storm for comparison.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
snow
bkb in the city
Your weather is so similar to ours
April 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's a big wall of snow!
April 4th, 2024
KWind
ace
So much snow!!
April 4th, 2024
