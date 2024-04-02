Previous
My gf Rachel just put her dog down. He had a tumor and operating on it might not have made it any better and he was an old dog. So now she has adopted Callie from the local human society. Callie was brought to the shelter from the south where they have too many strays so they put the dogs to sleep if they don't get adopted quickly. In Maine when you adopt a dog it is fixed so it can have or create any babies. So we have a shortage of dogs. Callie is so happy to have a forever home she shadows my friend everywhere. This is the picture she took and texted me. I hope to meet Callie soon. PS The big storm is still coming. My Friend Jane is coming to stay until the storm is over. She loses electricity almost with every storm especially wet spring storms.
Shutterbug ace
Sounds like a win win. Beautiful image of the dog.
April 3rd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely looking girl
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful face and a happy story.
April 3rd, 2024  
