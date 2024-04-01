Previous
Easter Sunday at Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 3780

Easter Sunday at Estes Lake

I went out for a little ride on Easter and took a couple of photos. You can see the snow from last week is gone. But wait a bigger storm is coming starting Wednesday and could drop nearly 2 feet of snow in 3 days.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful blue water and sky. There's a tiny man crawling up there in the wild blue.
April 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and blue !
April 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely blues!
April 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Very fresh and the view is lovely.
April 2nd, 2024  
