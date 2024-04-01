Sign up
Previous
Photo 3780
Easter Sunday at Estes Lake
I went out for a little ride on Easter and took a couple of photos. You can see the snow from last week is gone. But wait a bigger storm is coming starting Wednesday and could drop nearly 2 feet of snow in 3 days.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4264
photos
200
followers
121
following
1035% complete
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
lake
,
estes
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful blue water and sky. There's a tiny man crawling up there in the wild blue.
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and blue !
April 1st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely blues!
April 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Very fresh and the view is lovely.
April 2nd, 2024
