Previous
Photo 3855
A favorite treat
I love these DQ Chocolate dip cones. Too messy to eat when it gets hot so a cool spring day was perfect for an indulgence. The chocolate is good chocolate.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4340
photos
193
followers
109
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
cream
Corinne C
ace
Yummy. I do love these too!
June 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks good!
June 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Looks good.
June 16th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
I had a McDonalds cone today. So good.
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh yum! Been a while since I've had a Dairy Queen cone.
June 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh! My favorite, too, Joan! :-) And, yes, difficult to eat quickly enough when the weather is hot.
June 16th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh mine too. Yum.
June 16th, 2024
