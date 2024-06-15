Previous
A favorite treat by joansmor
Photo 3855

A favorite treat

I love these DQ Chocolate dip cones. Too messy to eat when it gets hot so a cool spring day was perfect for an indulgence. The chocolate is good chocolate.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Yummy. I do love these too!
June 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Looks good!
June 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Looks good.
June 16th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
I had a McDonalds cone today. So good.
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh yum! Been a while since I've had a Dairy Queen cone.
June 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh! My favorite, too, Joan! :-) And, yes, difficult to eat quickly enough when the weather is hot.
June 16th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh mine too. Yum.
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise