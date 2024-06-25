Sign up
Photo 3865
There were plumb berries undereath the leaves
Good thing we picked berries yesterday because they had the last day of picking today. Too much water and heat.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4350
photos
192
followers
110
following
1058% complete
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th June 2024 7:02am
Tags
strawberry
Babs
ace
Wow this one is huge. Hope it is as delicious as it looks
June 25th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It looks so good. I love strawberries.
June 25th, 2024
