What I saw when I exited Walmart today by joansmor
What I saw when I exited Walmart today

this woman had collapsed on the tarmac. It's a scary moment when you think someday it might be you. A woman called 911 and they said not to move her but the lady wanted up and would not be deterred. Now you know all I know.
27th June 2024

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Maggiemae
I expect it was just a fainting episode and she is familiar with that! Not a good landing place, though!
June 27th, 2024  
Babs
Oh dear how scary for her. I hope she was okay.
June 27th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Oh no hope it wasn't serious!
June 27th, 2024  
Dorothy
And she probably got in a car and drove away, then or later!
June 27th, 2024  
