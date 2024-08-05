Previous
Found this on a ride by joansmor
Found this on a ride

Love these old buildings with their "art" attached.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Wow! Love all the signs!
August 6th, 2024  
Would love to see buildings like this over here
August 6th, 2024  
What a great barn!
August 6th, 2024  
I'm sure you knew I'd fav this! LOL My kind of image- and a great shot!
August 6th, 2024  
