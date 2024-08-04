Sign up
Previous
Photo 3905
I love getting sunflowers for a bouquet
I brought these home to enjoy the other day. should get a few pictures for posting too.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
8
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4390
photos
191
followers
108
following
1069% complete
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th August 2024 4:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunflower
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the vibrancy
August 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful sunflower.
August 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 4th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! Nice close-up.
August 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
August 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So bright & cheerful!
August 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up.
August 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic picture
August 5th, 2024
