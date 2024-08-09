Sign up
Previous
Photo 3910
Flamingo Friday
Whenever I drive by this spot it makes me smile. And now there are even more flamingos than before.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
7
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4395
photos
190
followers
108
following
1071% complete
View this month »
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
Tags
flamingofriday
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my are these real?
August 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
@radiogirl
+
No we don't have Famingos in Maine. They are those cheap lawn ornaments ones.
August 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Someone has an interesting collection. Nice spotting and capture.
August 9th, 2024
Linda Godwin
What a sight in Maine!! Does it draw in the other birds?
August 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! what a wicket idea to stand such a crowd of garden ornaments ! Ooh dear !! you fooled me !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
August 9th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
@joansmor
That's what I thought! lol
August 9th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fun shot!
August 9th, 2024
No we don't have Famingos in Maine. They are those cheap lawn ornaments ones.