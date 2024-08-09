Previous
Flamingo Friday by joansmor
Flamingo Friday

Whenever I drive by this spot it makes me smile. And now there are even more flamingos than before.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Islandgirl
Oh my are these real?
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
@radiogirl +
No we don't have Famingos in Maine. They are those cheap lawn ornaments ones.
August 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Someone has an interesting collection. Nice spotting and capture.
August 9th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
What a sight in Maine!! Does it draw in the other birds?
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha! what a wicket idea to stand such a crowd of garden ornaments ! Ooh dear !! you fooled me !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
August 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl
@joansmor That's what I thought! lol
August 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath
Fun shot!
August 9th, 2024  
