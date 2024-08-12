Sign up
Photo 3913
Little Free Library
I love these little lending library boxes and take pictures of them when I get a chance.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
box
library
Larry Steager
ace
Nice.
August 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. They are popping up everywhere here as well.
August 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks like a nice one! Lovely capture!
August 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
These are a great idea. People seem to manage them nicely as well.
August 13th, 2024
