Little Free Library by joansmor
Little Free Library

I love these little lending library boxes and take pictures of them when I get a chance.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Larry Steager
Nice.
August 13th, 2024  
Suzanne
Good shot. They are popping up everywhere here as well.
August 13th, 2024  
Mags
Looks like a nice one! Lovely capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug
These are a great idea. People seem to manage them nicely as well.
August 13th, 2024  
