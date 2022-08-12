Previous
Sprayed and glued by joemuli
21 / 365

Sprayed and glued

…spraypaint,origami papers and glued on 11”x14” Bristol pad..😍
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
