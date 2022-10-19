Sign up
60 / 365
Chaotic
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
