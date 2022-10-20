Sign up
61 / 365
Utter confusion
🙀😵💫🫥
… Acrylic,Charcoal,Spraypaint and pencil on 9” x11” canvas board.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4071
photos
295
followers
115
following
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Corinne C
ace
A dynamic abstract
October 20th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous abstract.
October 20th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@corinnec
omg! sorry,thought I was already following you,thanks for all your nice comments,likes and faves on my projects ,I'm your follower now,so careful & watch your back! 🤣👌❤️🥰❤️
October 20th, 2022
