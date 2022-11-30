Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
86 / 365
Australian Hemiptera: Lyramorpha rosea. The Lychee Stink Bug
I found this in the collar of my shirt. Its body is only about 15mm (½”) long. It wouldn’t stay still for the photo though.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
571
photos
150
followers
361
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
stink
,
lychee
,
rosea
,
hemiptera:
,
lyramorpha
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent capture, don't like these bugs
November 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
A stunning macro, I love the colours and detail.
November 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close