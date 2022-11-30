Previous
Australian Hemiptera: Lyramorpha rosea. The Lychee Stink Bug by johnfalconer
Australian Hemiptera: Lyramorpha rosea. The Lychee Stink Bug

I found this in the collar of my shirt. Its body is only about 15mm (½”) long. It wouldn’t stay still for the photo though.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Excellent capture, don't like these bugs
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A stunning macro, I love the colours and detail.
November 30th, 2022  
