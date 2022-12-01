Sign up
87 / 365
The Waves Band from New Zealand at The Beach Club, Collaroy
This band only went for a few years in the mid seventies and reformed about ten years ago.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Tags
new
,
band
,
the
,
waves
,
zealand
,
collaroy
