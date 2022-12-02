Previous
Next
Western part of the city if Sydney taken from ferry. by johnfalconer
88 / 365

Western part of the city if Sydney taken from ferry.

2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Petespost
Nice shot John. You have created a depth in your shot and positioned the landscape to make you feel your apart of the scene.
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise