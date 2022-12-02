Sign up
88 / 365
Western part of the city if Sydney taken from ferry.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Tags
sydney
,
harbour
,
cityscape
,
ferry
Petespost
Nice shot John. You have created a depth in your shot and positioned the landscape to make you feel your apart of the scene.
December 1st, 2022
