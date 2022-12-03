Sign up
89 / 365
Location, location, location for these Sydney Harbour apartments in the middle of the city.
Just playing around with a cheap fish eye lens attached to my iPhone!!
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
4
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
2022
2022
Tags
eye
,
fish
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
apartments
Nigel Rogers
That’s cool
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
Fabulous image, I would not mind living in one of those 😉
December 2nd, 2022
Pam
Wow. I wouldn't mind living there.
December 2nd, 2022
KWind
Very cool! What a view!
December 2nd, 2022
