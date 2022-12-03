Previous
Location, location, location for these Sydney Harbour apartments in the middle of the city. by johnfalconer
Location, location, location for these Sydney Harbour apartments in the middle of the city.

Just playing around with a cheap fish eye lens attached to my iPhone!!
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Nigel Rogers ace
That’s cool
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous image, I would not mind living in one of those 😉
December 2nd, 2022  
Pam ace
Wow. I wouldn't mind living there.
December 2nd, 2022  
KWind ace
Very cool! What a view!
December 2nd, 2022  
