Young Monica starting his career at The Beach Club, Collaroy. by johnfalconer
85 / 365

Young Monica starting his career at The Beach Club, Collaroy.

Isaac Atienzo or Monico.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
23% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
He looks to be in command of things
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this cool dude!
November 30th, 2022  
